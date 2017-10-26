EXCLUSIVE: Andrew Kramer, COO of International for the Lionsgate Motion Picture Group, has exited amid what is being seen as a kind of re-structuring of the motion picture group. Prior to joining Lionsgate, Kramer was President, Business and Legal Affairs, and General Counsel at The Weinstein Company (TWC) which is now under heavy scrutiny for who knew what when because of the Harvey Weinstein scandal.

During his seven years at TWC, Kramer was responsible for managing all business and legal affairs for TWC and Dimension Films’ feature film and TV productions.

Kramer was at Lionsgate for the past four years and had a successful run during that time. For three out of the four years, Lionsgate enjoyed $1B each year at international box office driven by The Hunger Games franchise and other titles like the critically acclaimed La La Land which won six Oscars last year and John Wick: Chapter 2.

We expect to see a limited number of other exits as well as the company’s motion picture group co-chairs Joe Drake and Patrick Wachsberger are working to restructure the division in order to streamline operations.

Kramer was brought aboard in 2013 to help Wachsberger grow Lionsgate’s international film business, including international film acquisitions and packaging, creation of international co-production and co-financing opportunities and aid in the extension of Lionsgate’s relationships into new territories. He also oversaw international film distribution and marketing operations, business affairs and the overall administration of the international film division.

He may be replaced but the duties of the post will likely change amid an ongoing streamlining.