Andrew House, the head of Sony Interactive Entertainment who put the PlayStation gaming console back on a winning track, is leaving the company after a 27-year run.

According to a press release, House’s No. 2, John (Tsuyoshi) Kodera, has been named his successor. House will segue out of managing SIE, but will stay on as chairman through the end of 2017 in order to ensure a smooth transition.

House started in the corporate communications department at Sony in 1990. In 1995, he moved to marketing and communications at Sony Computer Entertainment, where he contributed to the launch of the first PlayStation. After serving in a couple of other roles, he was brought back to head up the gaming unit. Times were a little uncertain, with the PlayStation 3 dogged by a hacking incident and criticism of its $599 price tag.

House led the gaming group for six years, driving the strategy and launch of PlayStation 4, which has since become the fastest-growing platform in PlayStation history, and is set to reach cumulative sales of 78 million units this fiscal year. House more recently steered brand extension like a virtual-reality set-up and skinny bundle TV service PlayStation Vue.

“PlayStation has been a huge part of my life for more than 20 years but with the business having achieved record-breaking success, now seemed to be the right time for me to pursue new challenges,” said House.

“I intend to build on the amazing progress Andy has made enhancing the PlayStation brand and expanding the game and network services business,” Kodera said, “and will strive to further strengthen the unique value proposition we are able to offer via the PlayStation platform.”