Andrew Essex is leaving his role as CEO of Tribeca Enterprises and will be transitioning into an advisory role through the end of the year. Tribeca Executive Chair and co-founder Jane Rosenthal is set to step in as interim CEO.

The news was sent out to the Tribeca team today via memo from Rosenthal. It lauded Essex’s work for the past 18 months, as he worked with Rosenthal and the team charged with overseeing the business side of our operations. “Partnerships have grown exponentially, and our award-winning Tribeca Studios content business has continued to thrive,” said Rosenthal. “Andrew has brought a new perspective, diligence and organizational expertise to the Company. I am grateful for his dedication to Tribeca and for the dedication of our strong partnership and business teams, which have played an integral part in the success of Tribeca over the years.”

The memo states that Rosenthal and Paula Weinstein will continue to oversee the creative areas and programming of Tribeca, providing programs for storytellers and audiences alike. This includes the Tribeca Film Festival and the recently launched Tribeca TV Festival which featured Oprah Winfrey, Trevor Noah as well as the cast of Will & Grace.

Essex, a onetime advertising journalist who went on to co-create and run ad agency Droga5, is well-connected in the brand world. He was considered a somewhat surprising choice for Tribeca, which was handing off the CEO duties to someone other than Rosenthal for the first time. The organization was also parting ways with key execs like longtime festival director Genna Terranova, who left for Amazon, and chief creative officer Geoffrey Gilmore.

Tribeca has long been an ambitious outfit, expanding from a modest festival launched just months after the Sept. 11 attacks to add assets like international festivals, for-profit education and the Tribeca Film distribution label. While the rate of growth has slowed somewhat, Tribeca has still launched new ventures like a partnership with Lionsgate on the Tribeca Shortlist streaming service. In 2014, the Madison Square Garden Co. became a 50% stakeholder in the company.