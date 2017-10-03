EXCLUSIVE: FilmNation Entertainment has set Mudbound director Dee Rees to next helm An Uncivil War, a drama that will begin production early next year. Rees’ Mudbound was acquired by Netflix after its Sundance premiere for $12.5 million, and it will be released November 17.

In An Uncivil War, Rees takes on the explosive battle to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment, which rallied feminist icon Gloria Steinem and legendary lawyer/activist Florynce “Flo” Kennedy, and other leaders of the Women’s movement to action against conservative organizer Phyllis Schlafly. The film deals with timely themes of equality and social change. Rees rewrote the original script by David Kukoff. FilmNation Entertainment is fully financing, and is producing the film alongside Peter Heller. FilmNation, VP of Development Ashley Fox will oversee on behalf of the company.

“I’m particularly interested in digging into the messiness of the women’s movement–the many different alliances that were formed and fractured and exploring who got left behind vs who got remembered,” said Rees. “The richness and texture of this story lie in the complicated bargains struck and broken in the imperfect, stuttering trajectory toward equality. Thrilled that FilmNation let me put my own spin on the script and I’m going to have a lot of fun putting together another amazing ensemble cast to ignite it.”

Said FilmNation Co-President of Production & Acquisitions Ben Browning: “We are thrilled to have Dee Rees on board to direct. She’s the ideal director to bring to life this dynamic and timely story filled with indelible characters.”

Rees is represented by WME and Victoria Cook at Frankfurt, Kurnit. Kukoff acquired Kukoff’s script at Venice last year. The scribe is repped by ESArtists.