Amy Poehler has promoted two executives to top positions at her Paper Kite production company, which has an overall deal with Universal Television and Alternative Studio.

Kate Arend, who has been at Paper Kite for over four years, has been named Head of Production, while Kim Lessing, who has been at the company for three years, has been upped to Head of Development.

The promotions come as Brooke Posch, who has been Poehler’s producing partner at Paper Kite for the past two and a half years, is departing next month to relocate back to New York.

“I am incredibly appreciative of the work Brooke and I did together at Paper Kite and so excited at what Kim and Kate are going to bring to their new roles going forward,” Poehler said in a statement to Deadline

Arend was previously at WME, while Lessing came to Paper Kite from Comedy Central where she’d worked with Posch.

“I am incredibly proud of what Amy and I have built at Paper Kite over these past two and half years,” Posch said in a statement to Deadline. “I couldn’t be more excited to watch Kate and Kim flourish in their new positions. They are both so smart and savvy and undoubtedly will continue to grow Paper Kite. I am looking forward to collaborating with Paper Kite from the east coast!”

Paper Kite’s series on the air include Comedy Central hit Broad City, currently airing its fourth season and picked up for a fifth; Difficult People, which recently completed its third season on Hulu; and the upcoming NBC unscripted series Making It, which Poehler will co-host alongside Nick Offerman. The company also is starting pre-production on the untitled series starring Natasha Lyonne at Netflix.

Projects in development include the animated Duncantown, which has a pilot presentation order at Fox, I Feel Bad and Untitled Kim Rosenstock at NBC, the Carol Burnett starrer Household Name at ABC, Edison at HBO, and Zero Motivation at BBC America. On the feature side, Paper Kite has Pep (formerly Balls) at Universal, First Class, and an adaptation of the book Moxie.

Paper Kite is repped by WME and 3 Arts Entertainment.