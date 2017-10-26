Netflix true-crime satire of high school teen angst and spray-painted penises American Vandal is ready for another in-depth investigation. As seen in the teaser above, the breakout comedy is set to premiere eight all-new episodes in 2018 with co-creators and executive producer Dan Perrault and Tony Yacenda and showrunner and executive producer Dan Lagana slated to return.

“You can be born into the perfect family, perfect school, the perfect life,” says the voiceover in the teaser. “But can you be born above the law?” The video doesn’t show us much about the new season besides flashes of yearbook photos. Whether or not it is connected to season one has yet to be revealed.

Clearly a riff on the streaming giant’s acclaimed true crime series Making A Murderer and The Keepers, American Vandal explores the aftermath of a costly high school prank that left twenty-seven faculty cars vandalized with penises. Over the course of the season, an aspiring sophomore documentarian Peter Maldanaldo (Tyler Alvarez) investigates the controversial and potentially unjust expulsion of Dylan Maxwell (Jimmy Tatro), the troubled senior accused of the phallic vandalization.