The national anthem protests aren’t going anywhere anytime soon and former American Idol contestant Jessica Sanchez is the latest to take a knee. The singer knelt while singing the final words of the “Star Spangled Banner” before the Oakland Raiders-Los Angeles Chargers game in Oakland.

Footage of Sanchez singing and kneeling during the pregame ceremony was posted on Facebook Live but has been deleted. The vocal powerhouse wasn’t the only one doing silent, peaceful protests against social injustice. Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch sat, while Chargers Russell Okung raised his fist in solidarity.

REX/Shutterstock

Sanchez tweeted earlier today that she would be singing that national anthem at the game and, for many, it may have been a surprise to see her take a knee when she sang the words, “home of the brave.” According to the Associated Press, Lynch told her, “You did your thing girl.” Sanchez was the runner-up from the 11th season of American Idol. She has since made a successful singing career for herself.

The San Francisco Bay Area was a suitable place for this to happen as it was home to the start of the NFL player protests when then-49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick took a knee during the anthem. His action has had an impact on the NFL and the world as others have followed suit. The protests have now continued into the sixth week of the football season despite pleas by Commissioner Roger Goodell and some team owners to have everyone stand for the song.