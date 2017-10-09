FX said today that the producers of American Horror Story: Cult made “substantial edits” to the episode that airs Tuesday because the opening scene depicts “an occurrence of gun violence that has sadly become all too common in our country.” The move comes a week after 58 people were killed and nearly 500 wounded in a rifle attack on an outdoor concert in Las Vegas.

The unedited version will available on VOD platforms.

“In light of the tragedy last week in Las Vegas, Ryan Murphy and the producers of American Horror Story: Cult have chosen to make substantial edits to the opening scene of tomorrow night’s episode,” FX Networks said in a statement. “This opening, which was filmed two months ago and which portrays an occurrence of gun violence that has sadly become all too common in our country, contains a sequence that some viewers might find traumatic. Only the edited version of the episode will air on the FX linear channel, while the unedited version of the episode will be available on the VOD platform of your cable, satellite or telco provider, as well as on the FX Networks non-linear platforms, FXNOW and FX+.”

American Horror Story: Cult is the seventh installment of the anthology series created by Murphy and Brad Fulchuk.