An audience watching American Assassin at Cinemark Theatre in the Woodlands, Tex. was shaken up after they thought they heard gunshots outside while the movie was playing. Fortunately, it was a false alarm as the gunshots were from the film itself.

The Michael Cuesta-directed action-thriller starring Michael Keaton and Dylan O’Brien includes a number of scenes with violent gunfights. Apparently, the scenes were intense enough to have the audience panic. Some of the patrons ran outside and warned others to get out. After numerous 911 calls were made, the police rushed to the theater located outside of Houston and cleared the scene after patrons realized the gunshots were from the movie.

The panic resulting from the sound of gunshots is understandable as the nation is a bit on edge from last week’s tragic Las Vegas shootings where 58 people were killed and over 460 were injured.