ABC has released a first-look photo of the American Idol judges panel as the new gang kicks off the show’s New York City auditions this week. Take a look at the photo below.

Of course, you’ve seen these folks before: Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie are certainly Idol’s most recognizable faces for a panel of new judges in the show’s history – remember, Simon Cowell and Randy Jackson weren’t exactly household names when Idol started its long run on Fox in 2002.

For the singing competition’s reboot, ABC will anchor the Idol newcomers with longtime host Ryan Seacrest. The team made its first public appearance today on ABC’s GMA. American Idol is set for an early 2018 bow.

Here’s the first official photo of the new judges, along with Seacrest.