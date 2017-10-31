EXCLUSIVE: Amblin Entertainment has acquired the spec package Bios with Tom Hanks starring and Miguel Sapochnik (Game of Thrones) directing. The project would be distributed through Universal.

Writers are Craig Luck and Ivor Powell. The story is about a robot on an a post-apocalyptic Earth who was programmed to protect his creator’s dog. Through that, the robot learns about love, friendship and the meaning of life. Producing will be ImageMovers Jack Rapke and Jackie Levine along with writer Powell. Bob Zemeckis, Luck and Sapochnik will be executive producer.

Kevin Misher is producing for an early 2018 start. Powell and Sapochnik previously worked together on the sci-fi short The Dreamer, both writing and Powell producing with Sapochnik helming. Luck has worked in a variety of capacities on a number of other sci-fi films.

Hanks is repped by CAA and Sapochnik is repped by WME and Casarotto Ramsay & Associates in the U.K. with lawyers Sloane, Offer, Weber & Dern. Powell is repped by attorney Adam Rosen.