Amber Tamblyn, Andy Serkis, producer DeVon Franklin and director Jennifer Yuh Nelson will be presenters at this year’s Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ 44th Student Academy Awards.

The awards will be presented Thursday, October 12, 7:30 pm at the Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Beverly Hills. The ceremony caps a week of industry activities for the 17 winning student filmmakers from the U.S. and abroad.

The Student Academy Awards were established in 1972 to provide a platform for emerging global talent by creating opportunities within the industry to showcase their work.

This year, the awards competition received a total of 1,587 entries from 267 domestic and 89 international colleges and universities, which were voted by a record number of Academy members. The 2017 winners join the ranks of such past Student Academy Award winners as Patricia Cardoso, Pete Docter, Cary Fukunaga, John Lasseter, Spike Lee, Trey Parker and Robert Zemeckis.

Actress Tamblyn most recently wrote and directed the 2016 feature film Paint It Black, which was acquired by Netflix and will premiere in 2018. Serkis makes his directorial debut this month with Breathe starring Andrew Garfield and Claire Foy.

DeVon Franklin is a film and Television producer, and President & CEO of Franklin Entertainment. His animated holiday feature The Star hits theaters November 17.

Jennifer Yuh Nelson made her feature film directorial debut with Kung Fu Panda 2, and is currently directing The Darkest Minds (2018), a live action science fiction thriller.