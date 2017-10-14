Amazon Severs Ties With TWC: Drops David O. Russell Series, Takes Over ‘The Romanoffs’

In the wake of the scandal, TWC quickly moved in removed Harvey Weinstein’s credit from all series, including the two on Amazon. But that did not calm rampant speculation aboutAmazon eying potential partying of the ways with TWC altogether and the David O. Russell series being in danger, especially after more and more women came forward.

“We are reviewing our options for the projects we have with the Weinstein Co.,” Craig Berman, VP communications at Amazon Entertainment, said in a statement on Tuesday night, amid rising concerns within the company, exposed in a staff meeting earlier that day.

Amazon picked up The Romanoffs in a eight-episode, $70 million deal and the David O. Russell’s series in a two-season $160 million deal within a span of two weeks last fall, with the close relationship between Amazon Studios head Roy Price and Harvey Weinstein said to have been a factor in the back-to-back big-ticket buys.

While TWC had signed on as co-financier on both series, the company has not come through with any financing as of yet, even with one of the shows, The Romanoffs, already in production, and Amazon Studios has been solely footing the bill so far. (Sources close to TWC said that the company’s contribution were not due due until 2018.)

The David O. Russell’s series had been more of a question mark. It is still ways off from start of production, and, in an unusual move, limiting its exposure, I hear Amazon had only taken domestic distribution.

The two series had been pet projects of Amazon Studios topper Roy Price who yesterday was suspended indefinitely over a sexual harassment allegation. With him gone, the company moved swiftly to sever times with TWC.