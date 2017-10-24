The dominos continue to fall at Amazon Studios. Following the exits of studio head Roy Price and head of comedy and drama Joe Lewis, Amazon Studios’ head of unscripted programming Conrad Riggs also has been let go, Deadline has learned.

We hear that the reality TV vet will likely get some sort of parachute from the Jeff Bezos-run online retail giant but nothing like the producer’s deal that Lewis received as a part of his exec exit yesterday.

There had been a lot of rumblings that Riggs too was on shaky ground with complaints about his management style . While Riggs played a key role in bringing Jeremy Clarkson’s expensive Grand Tour to Amazon, there have been few other projects shepherded by him that got traction. The series Riggs and his team created and oversaw include: All or Nothing: A Season with the Arizona Cardinals, Eat the World with Emeril Lagasse, Novak, a docuseries following the life of tennis star Novak Djokovic, and American Playboy: The Hugh Hefner Story. Amazon just launched Lore, based on the critically-acclaimed podcast about true life scary stories.