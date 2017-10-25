EXCLUSIVE: Almost immediately after Conrad Riggs was shown the door today at Amazon Studios, the House of Bezos has named Heather Schuster as the new head of unscripted programming.

Having joining Amazon back in August as a senior creative executive, the ex-Ryan Seacrest Productions exec took over Riggs’ gig today, Deadline has learned. In another move, former AMC VP of Unscripted Tracey Lentz, who has been with Amazon a couple of years, has been appointed the head of creative unscripted. With both based out of Amazon’s Santa Monica offices, Lentz will report to Schuster.

Schuster was a producer for five seasons on the Donald Trump-fronted The Apprentice, where she worked with The Apprentice executive producer Mark Burnett’s then-producing partner Riggs. A SVP of creative affairs at Reveille/Shine America for almost three years, Schuster joined RSP in July 2013 as SVP and head of Unscripted TV. A year and a half later, she left the American Idol host’s team to form her own production company, backed by All3Media, before linking up with travel experience site Detour in June last year.

Amidst the highly charged environment over at Amazon, the minting of Schuster and Lentz is bringing a needed settling at the unscripted department after a week of exits. It started when TV boss Roy Price was first suspended on October 12 after detailed sexual harassment claims went public. COO Albert Cheng took over on an interim basis, with Price resigning on October 17. In short order, head of comedy and drama Joe Lewis was cut loose on October 23 and Riggs exited today. (Separately, Head of International Productions Morgan Wandell’s departed to join rival Apple on October 20.)

Amazon Studios is making a statement with the executive appointments of Schuster and Lentz in the wake of the sexual harassment accusations against Price, a controversy that also embroiled his top lieutenants, Lewis and Riggs. Amazon is promoting two women, Schuster and Lentz, to lead the unscripted department, with another female executive, Sharon Tal Yguado, currently in charge of all of Amazon’s scripted development.

Amid the executive turmoil, Amazon Studios has tied to keep a sense normalcy and business as usual, announcing yesterday its latest upcoming set of drama and comedy pilots.

Nellie Andreeva contributed to this report.