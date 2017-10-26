Amazon reported healthy revenue numbers for the third quarter, up 34% to $43.7 billion from the year-earlier period, and CEO Jeff Bezos said Alexa voice services hold the key to continued growth.

The revenue results exceeded Wall Street projections of $41.6 billion and shares started to rise in after-market trading.

The company also said NFL games on Amazon Prime Video have drawn a total of 7.1 million views in the first four games – a respectable number at this stage in the streaming game but one that comes from Prime members across 187 countries and territories. Viewing time across living room devices, mobile apps and the web averaged 51 minutes.

Executives will discuss the quarterly results on a conference call with analysts. Many in the media and entertainment business will be eager to see if Bezos & Co. address the reset of Amazon Studios’ TV division in the wake of both spotty results and multiple sexual harassment allegations made against former studio chief Roy Price, who was ousted earlier this month.

In the release sent out with the numbers, a quote attributed to Bezos mentioned the name “Alexa” no less than eight times. Here’s just a sample: “In the last month alone, we’ve launched five new Alexa-enabled devices, introduced Alexa in India, announced integration with BMW, surpassed 25,000 skills, integrated Alexa with Sonos speakers, taught Alexa to distinguish between two voices, and more,” he said.

The earnings release cited recent TV-related rollouts, including a new 4K-capable Fire stick and “far-field voice control” on Alexa systems, which enables couch potatoes to speak a TV program they want to see and have it pop up on the screen.

