Amazon’s Morgan Wandell Joins Apple As Head Of International TV Development

One of Amazon Studios’ top programming executives, Morgan Wandell, is leaving the company to join Apple’s upstart original programming operation. Wandell, most recently Head of International Productions for Amazon, has been tapped as Head of International Creative Development for Apple. He will report to Jamie Erlicht and Zack Van Amburg, Chief Content Officers, Worldwide Video.

While Wandell’s announcement comes just days after the swift exit of Amazon Studios head Roy Price over sexual harassment and other allegations, his move to Apple had been in the works for weeks. Wandell, who was head of drama at ABC Studios before joining Amazon in 2013, is the latest seasoned network/studio executive hired for Amazon’s senior programming team, joining former WGN America and Tribune Studios president Matt Cherniss, who oversees scripted development.

Amazon Studios

At Amazon, where he served as Head of Drama until he shifted to the Head of International position last fall, Wandell developed the platform’s flagship drama series Man In the High Castle, Goliath as well as the upcoming The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Jack Ryan and Carnival Row. Internationally, he expanded Amazon’s production operations in multiple territories.

Wandell previously worked with Van Amburg and Erlicht on several Amazon series, including drama Sneaky Pete, which is produced by Sony TV, the TV studio the duo ran before joining Apple this summer.

As SVP Drama at ABC Studios, Wandell shepherded such series as Brothers and Sisters, Ugly Betty and Criminal Minds. He segued to running Greg Berlanti’s production company while it was based at ABC Studios.

Wandell’s departure leaves another vacancy in Amazon’s top executive ranks, which may be heading for a complete overhaul. Following Price’s exit, there had been wide speculation that Joe Lewis, who oversees comedy and drama, and Conrad Riggs, who runs alternative, may depart once the service’s new permanent leadership is in place.