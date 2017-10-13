Following yesterday’s swift suspension of Amazon Studios head Roy Price over revelations about an alleged 2015 sexual harassment incident, Amazon senior VP of Business Development Jeff Blackburn sent out a memo assuring employees that “Amazon does not tolerate harassment or abuse of our employees or our business partners.”

As the memo lays out the events from yesterday, Blackburn writes, “As you know, Roy Price is on leave of absence for an indefinite period of time.”

In Amazon’s statement yesterday, the company said that Price was taking “a leave of absence.” It’s now become clear that leave is indefinite.

The memo also addresses again Amazon’s relationship with the embattled The Weinstein Co., which is behind two upcoming Amazon Series, The Romanoffs and an untitled David O. Russell series. The memo reiterates that the company is “reviewing all options” and adds that “the team is moving as quickly as possible to close on a resolution.