The first footage has dropped for Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan and it is intense. In it, we get to see John Krasinski as the titular character getting into full interrogation mode for the new Amazon series, which is set to debut on Prime Video in 2018.

The one-hour, eight-episode dramatic series from Paramount TV and Skydance Television follows an up-and-coming CIA analyst thrust into a dangerous field assignment for the first time. Directed by Morten Tyldum (The Imitation Game), the series follows Ryan as he uncovers a pattern in terrorist communication that launches him into the center of a dangerous gambit with a new breed of terrorism that threatens destruction on a global scale.

The series also stars Wendell Pierce (Ray Donovan, The Wire) and Abbie Cornish (Limitless). Showrunner Carlton Cuse (Lost, Bates Motel) executive produces alongside Krasinski, Michael Bay’s Platinum Dunes, and Graham Roland (Almost Human), who wrote the pilot based on a story he and Cuse developed.

Executive producing at Platinum Dunes are Brad Fuller, and Andrew Form (Transformers, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles), as well as Skydance’s David Ellison and Dana Goldberg (Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation, Star Trek Beyond), and Marcy Ross (Grace and Frankie, Altered Carbon), along with Mace Neufeld (Patriot Games, Clear and Present Danger, The Sum of All Fears and Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit) and co-executive producer Lindsey Springer.

The cast of the series is set to make its first-ever appearance on October 7 at New York Comic-Con along with the premiere of the first teaser trailer.