Amazon had been planning a showcase of its fall season in London on Thursday, but that has now been canceled. The timing is significant given that it comes less than a week after suspension of studio boss Roy Price amid claims of sexual harassment.

The initial invitation to the event was billed as the “Prime Video European Autumn Video Showcase,” with Price and others hosting. But a note was later sent to invitees canceling the event. “We wanted to let you know that the planned European Prime Video Autumn season showcase and party in London next week have been postponed,” it reads. Amazon declined further comment today.

Price was put on a leave of absence Thursday after details emerged of an encounter with Man in the High Castle and Electric Dreams producer Isa Hackett Dick during Comic-Con 2015. Amazon previously said the matter was addressed internally and already dealt with following an independent investigation, but after Thursday’s revelations announced Price was suspended. COO Albert Cheng was tapped to run the studio on an interim basis.

As Deadline’s Nellie Andreeva reported Friday, rumors were flying in the spring when information about the harassment incident first started to surface that Price could be leaving, with Paramount TV president Amy Powell as a name tipped as a potential replacement. Following the recent allegation against Price, there is a consensus a potential replacement would likely be a woman. Besides Powell, other names of seasoned high-level female TV executives whose names have come up as suitable candidates include former HBO Entertainment president Sue Naegle, A+E Networks CEO Nancy Dubuc, and Fox chairman Dana Walden.

Also mentioned as possibilities are ABC’s Channing Dungey, NBC’s Jennifer Salke and Warner Bros’ Susan Rovner, whose name has come up for a number of jobs recently but who is believed to be locked into a long-term contract, though not all of the executives mentioned are believed to be available and/or interested.