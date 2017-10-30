Amazon Prime has boarded ITV mystery crime drama White Dragon from Two Brothers Pictures, the maker of ITV/Sundance’s Liar, Cinemax/BBC One’s Rellik and Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s Fleabag. The streaming service has taken U.S. rights to the eight-part conspiracy thriller, which will star Doctor Who and Mad Dogs‘ John Simm and The Casual Vacancy and Merlin‘s Emilia Fox. The series will premiere on ITV before airing as an Amazon Prime Exclusive in the U.S.

The story follows a sheltered London professor, Jonah Mulray (Simm), who attempts to uncover the cause of his wife’s mysterious death in Hong Kong. Mulray travels there after discovering she died in a car accident on the mountain roads of Tai Po and begins to explore what really happened.

Also featuring in the cast are Anthony Wong (The Mummy: Tomb Of The Dragon Emperor), Tim McInnerny (Notting Hill) and Dervla Kirwan (Doctor Who).

White Dragon was one of the first dramas secured by Harry and Jack Williams’ Two Brothers after it was acquired by UK super-indie All3Media earlier this year. The Williams previously penned both seasons of BBC/Starz’ The Missing, produced by New Pictures in association with Two Brothers.

Shot in Hong Kong and London, White Dragon is written by newcomers Mark Denton and Jonny Stockwood and is directed by Paul Andrew Williams (Broadchurch). Matthew Bird, who worked on BBC drama The Musketeers, produces.

ITV head of drama Polly Hill called White Dragon a “taut and tantalizing thriller with a compelling narrative which keeps you gripped from the outset.” All3Media International will sell globally.