Hugh Grant/Ben Whishaw-starrer A Very English Scandal has begun shooting in Britain, produced by Blueprint Television for BBC One in the UK and, now, Amazon Prime Video which has boarded for the U.S. Written by Russell T Davies, the three-part drama is directed by Stephen Frears. Check out a first-look photo above.

As Deadline revealed in May, Grant is playing MP Jeremy Thorpe, the first British politician to stand trial for conspiracy and incitement to murder. He’s returning to British television for the first time since the early 90s as the disgraced MP who in 1979 was tried for conspiring to murder his ex-lover, Norman Scott. He was acquitted but it nevertheless ended his political career. Whishaw is playing Scott.

Rounding out the key cast are Alex Jennings (The Queen, Victoria), Patricia Hodge (Miranda), Monica Dolan (Appropriate Adult), Adrian Scarborough (On Chesil Beach, The King’s Speech) and Jason Watkins (The Lost Honour Of Christopher Jefferies). Also joining are Eve Myles (Victoria), Michele Dotrice (Starfish) and Blake Harrison (The Inbetweeners).



This is the first production from Sony-backed Blueprint Television, which launched last June. Headed by Graham Broadbent, Pete Czernin and Dominic Treadwell-Collins, it’s the sister company to Blueprint Pictures, which produced The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel and the Oscar buzzy Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri which world premiered in Venice last month before winning the Audience Award at the Toronto Film Festival.

Executive producers are Treadwell-Collins, Broadbent and Czernin for Blueprint and Lucy Richer for the BBC. An airdate will be set for 2018. Sony Pictures Television is handling international distribution.