It seems as though great Charmed minds think alike. Alyssa Milano, like her fellow Charmed alumna, Rose McGowan has taken to social media to raise awareness of sexual harassment and assault in her own way. In the wake of all of the allegations surfacing in Hollywood, the actress started #MeToo on to put a much-needed spotlight on the issue.

The launch of the hashtag was suggested by Milano’s friend. It encouraged women who have been sexually harassed and/or assaulted to reply to the tweet to “give people a sense of the magnitude of the problem. The hashtag became a trending topic on the social media platform as thousands of users raised awareness and gave testimonies of their stories.

If you’ve been sexually harassed or assaulted write ‘me too’ as a reply to this tweet. pic.twitter.com/k2oeCiUf9n — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) October 15, 2017

Women in the industry that responded included Gabrielle Union, Lady Gaga, Insecure actress Natasha Rothwell, Insecure writer/producer Amy Aniobi, One Day At A Time co-showrunner Gloria Calderon Kellett, Take My Wife actress Rhea Butcher and comedian-actress Charlyne Yi.

I wish I could link the episode of #TakeMyWife where we discussed rape jokes and sexual assault. We ended that ep with the words #MeToo. — Rhea Butcher🇵🇷 (@RheaButcher) October 16, 2017