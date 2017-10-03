Alyssa Milano has closed deals on three separate projects. She’s set to develop, executive produce and star as herself in Alyssa Milano for Mayor, a comedy series in development at Lifetime. She also has been promoted to series regular on the upcoming Netflix drama Insatiable after guest-starring in the pilot, and has set up a new adaptation of her 2014 graphic novel Hacktivist at the CW.

In Alyssa Milano for Mayor, a soft-scripted show in the vein of Curb Your Enthusiasm, Milano, through a series of circumstances, ends up becoming the mayor of a suburban L.A. town and is forced to deal with the minutiae of community politics. The series, which somewhat echoes ABC’s freshman The Mayor, is being produced by A+E Studios in association with Milano’s Peace by Peace Productions.

After a buzzy performance as a guest star/potential recurring in the CW’s hourlong pilot Insatiable, Milano has been promoted to a series regular on the project, which was picked up to series by Netflix. Production on the show, from Ryan Seacrest Productions, Storied Media Group and CBS TV Studios, is set to begin this month in Atlanta, with Milano co-starring opposite Dallas Roberts and Debby Ryan.

Netflix

Written/executive produced by Gussis and directed by Andrew Fleming, Insatiable was inspired by real-life Southern lawyer and top beauty pageant coach Bill Alverson. It focuses on Bob (Roberts), a disgraced, dissatisfied civil lawyer-turned-beauty pageant coach who takes on Patty (Ryan), a vengeful, bullied teenager, as his client and has no idea what he’s about to unleash upon the world. Milano plays Coralee, Bob’s social-climbing wife.

Insatiable marks Milano’s first Netflix program following her stint in Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later.

The CW is taking a second crack at developing a TV series based on Milano’s graphic novel Hacktivist with a new writer, Grant Thompson. The fast-paced cyber thriller first was developed with different writers last season and subsequently was rolled.

Hacktivist tells the story of Nate Graft and Ed Hiccox, twentysomething best friends and co-founders of the most important social networking company in the world, who are recruited to work secretly for the CIA to bring about global social change. It tackles the timely subject of Internet companies’ dilemma of protecting the privacy of their users while assisting various factions of the government.

Hacktivist, from Boom! Studios and CBS TV Studios, is executive produced by Milano for Peace by Peace Productions, Thompson, as well as Boom! President of Development Stephen Christy and CEO/Founder Ross Richie.

Created by Milano and published by Boom! imprint Archaia, the Hacktivist graphic novel series was written by Jackson Lanzing and Collin Kelly and illustrated by Marcus To and Ian Herring. Boom! is repped by UTA and attorney Matt Saver.

Thompson also is writing and exec producing an untitled medical/spiritual drama based on the book Miracles We Have Seen for CBS, Sony Pictures TV Studios and CBS Studios. He is repped by Paradigm, Madhouse Entertainment and Sloane Offer.

Milano recently finished production on the indie film Little Italy, directed by Donald Petrie (Miss Congeniality), opposite Emma Roberts and Hayden Christensen. She also has completed production on her fifth season as the host and a judge on Lifetime’s Project Runway All Stars. It is slated to air in 2018. Milano is repped by CAA.