Altice USA and Disney remain deadlocked as negotiations continue to a 5PM ET deadline today. If they cannot reach a deal, networks including ABC, ESPN and the Disney Channel will go dark for 2.6 million subscribers of Optimum cable service across the suburbs of New York City.

On Friday, the companies agreed to extend the initial deadline of midnight Saturday due to the Jewish holiday of Yom Kippur, which spanned the 24 hours from Friday to Saturday at sundown. But both companies confirmed to Deadline this afternoon that negotiations were continuing. Disney had no comment, while an Altice spokesperson said execs at the cable operator “want to carry the networks but at a reasonable price.”

Upcoming shows that would be affected for Optimum subscribers in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut include the new Kyra Sedgwick drama 10 Days in the Valley, the Monday Night Football game between the Washington Redskins and the unbeaten Kansas City Chiefs, and Tuesday’s baseball playoff game between the Minnesota Twins and New York Yankees.

Ironically, the sports blackouts would likely generate the loudest immediate outcry, even though Altice maintains that sports is the origin of the dispute. The French telecom giant, which bought Cablevision (parent of Optimium) in 2016, says ESPN has continued to spend aggressively for sports rights even as it has shed millions of subscribers and seen significant ratings erosion. For its part, Disney says Altice is gouging consumers, charging inflated sums in order to book healthy profits.

As the TV industry convulses with change brought on by technology and the entry of deep-pocketed pace-setters like Netflix and “skinny bundle” purveyors like YouTube and Hulu, carriage disputes are becoming increasingly common. According to the American Television Alliance, a coalition of MVPDs, independent programmers and consumer groups, 2017 has already seen 167 blackouts, well ahead of the 104 it tallied up in all of 2016.

As the Disney-Altice battle raged, another smaller fight affected an area in serious need of emergency broadcast information: Puerto Rico. CBS affiliate WSEEP and One Caribbean Television, which serve the island, were among 10 channels owned by Lilly Broadcasting that went dark on Dish Network systems on Saturday evening. The other affected markets include Honolulu; Erie, Pa.; and Elmira, N.Y.