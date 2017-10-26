Google’s parent company, Alphabet, said mobile advertising growth powered its 24% year-over-year rise in quarterly revenue in the period that ended September 30.

Total revenue reached $27.77, up from $22.45 billion. Net income increased to $6.73 billion, or $9.57 per share, from $5.06 billion, or $7.25 per share. Operating margins went up 2%, from 26% to 28%.

Ruth Porat, CFO of Alphabet, said in a press release announcing the results, “Our momentum is a result of investments over many years in fantastic people, products and partnerships.”

Executives are discussing the results with Wall Street analysts on a conference call that began at 1:30 PM PT. The company’s YouTube unit, particularly its entry into the “skinny bundle” TV marketplace and its programming strategy guided by Susanne Daniels, will be among the many topics up for discussion. Check back for updates.

