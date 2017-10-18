Freeform’s Alone Together doesn’t debut until next year, but the cable net today ordered a second season of the comedy about L.A. millennials. The series exec produced by The Lonely Islanders Andy Samberg, Akiva Schaffer and Jorma Taccone premieres January 10.

Alone Together stars stand-up comedians Esther Povitsky and Benji Aflalo as overlooked millennial misfits from different backgrounds trying to make their way in the vain and status-obsessed culture of Los Angeles. They find salvation in their strictly platonic male/female friendship. Season 1 will see Esther and Benji’s shooting their own music video, standing in line for a Lip Kit Pop Up and even trying their hand at retirement life. Regardless of the escapade, they will have each other’s backs in their own warped way while calling each other on their nonsense as only best friends can.

“Alone Together is easily the best show ever made,” Samberg, Schaffer and Taccone said in a statement. “If you don’t watch it, you’re a fool. There are 4 million shows on TV, but this is the only one worth watching.”

Povitsky, Aflalo and Eben Russell created the series and serve as writers and executive producers. Becky Sloviter and Hunter Covington also serves as EPs along with Samberg, Schaffer and Taccone.