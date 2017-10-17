There were a couple of acquisitions announced this AM. Gravitas Ventures has partnered to acquire U.S. and Canadian rights to Almost Friends, a romantic comedy from writer-director Jake Goldberger (Life of a King). And Grasshopper Film acquired all U.S. distribution rights to Ava, the drama from debut Iranian filmmaker Sadaf Foroughi

Freddie Highmore (The Good Doctor) leads the cast of Almost Friends, which will have a day-and-date release of Nov. 17 theatrically and on VOD. The other stars include Marg Helgenberger (CSI), Haley Joel Osment, Odeya Rush (Goosebumps), Jake Abel (Love & Mercy), Taylor John Smith (Wolves) and Christopher Meloni (Law and Order: SVU). The film follows a once promising young chef, Charlie who is now an unmotivated twenty-something living at home with his mom and stepfather while working at a small movie theatre and living vicariously through his best friend, Ben. His life takes an unpredictable turn however, when he finds himself falling for local barista Amber.

Alex A. Ginzburg (Ordinary World), Tony Lee (Hardcore Henry) and Jim Young (Lovelace) produced. The deal was negotiated by Josh Spector on behalf of Gravitas Ventures and Daniel Brandt and Jack Sheehan of Lotus Entertainment on behalf of the filmmakers.

The second acquisition by Grasshopper Film, Ava, is about a young girl who, after an act of betrayal by her mother, feels increasingly compelled to push against the strictures imposed by her society. Ava, which premiered in Toronto this year to win the FIPRESCI Discovery Prize, will receive a theatrical release next year followed by a VOD and home video release.

The logline: In Tehran, upper-middle class teen Ava abides by a strict routine of school, violin lessons, and home time. When Ava’s overprotective mother questions her relationship with a boy — going so far as to consult a gynecologist — Ava is stunned by the outrageous privacy violation. The incident fractures the trust between the girl and her parents and teachers, which in turn bleeds into all spheres of her life, causing her to rebel against the very foundations of her society.

The deal was negotiated by Ryan Krivoshey, Founder & President of Grasshopper Film, with Caroline Habib, Director of Mongrel International.