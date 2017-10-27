EXCLUSIVE: Allison Williams (Get Out, Girls) is toplining Richard Shepard’s The Perfection, a horror-thriller that crosses borders and boundaries. The film tells the story of two cello prodigies and a sinister obsession. Production is slated to begin in early 2018 in Shanghai and Vancouver.

The story was scripted by Shepard, Eric Charmelo and Nicole Snyder. The Perfection will be produced by Miramax CEO Bill Block, Richard Shepard and Stacey Reiss (The Eagle Huntress). Christian Mercuri’s Capstone Group is handling international sales for the film and will introducing the film to buyers at the upcoming AFM.

Williams, who starred in Jordan Peele’s blockbuster horror thriller Get Out this year, is reuniting with Shepherd for this; the pair worked together as he directed several episodes of HBO’s Girls throughout its run including the memorable “The Panic in Central Park” episode in Season 5.

“It’s truly exciting to be reunited with Allison. Our time together during the six seasons of Girls was amazing,” said Shepard. “I loved watching her grow as an actress, and a person and I was thinking of her the entire time we were writing this movie. I can’t wait to bring a different side of Allison to the screen.”

Added Williams: “Ever since Get Out, I’ve been looking for a feature that had a similar magical alchemy to it — a writer-director I love, a subject matter that feels urgent and relevant, a character who fascinates me, and a script that feels almost too ambitious to pull off. The Perfection is all of those things, and I cannot wait to bring it to life so everyone can see why this project made me feel both eager and trepidatious (quickly becoming my favorite combination of sensations).

“Without spoiling it, I’ll just say this: We’ve all been talking about this movie — without realizing that we’ve been doing so. And I feel very fortunate and grateful to be able to take part in its realization.”

Williams, who will next be seen in Showtime limited series Patrick Melrose opposite Benedict Cumberbatch, is repped by CAA and Untitled.