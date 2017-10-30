Sources tell Deadline that Ridley Scott’s All the Money in the World starring Kevin Spacey as cold-blooded oil tycoon J. Paul Getty will still close AFI Fest on Nov. 16 and open on Dec. 8 on Dec. 22 via Sony/TriStar despite Anthony Rapp’s recent allegations against the two-time Oscar-winning actor.

When reached for comment, a Sony rep was not available.

In the wake of the news about Rapp going public about a 1986 incident whereby Spacey allegedly made a sexual advance at the actor when he was 14, Netflix announced that House of Cards was shutting down after its sixth season.

All the Money in the World centers around the kidnapping of J. Paul Getty’s grandson, and how the richest man in the world refused to pay a ransom to Italian kidnappers. Michelle Williams plays the boy’s distressed mom, and Mark Wahlberg, is one of Getty’s aides who comes to her side.

From the moment the trailer dropped earlier this fall, buzz began to percolate that Spacey would be a contender during awards season given how unrecognizable he is as Getty, and his gruff voice. Those odds are unclear given his recent scandal, and the blow back that Spacey received today in using his apology to Rapp to come out as gay. If the looming scandal doesn’t dissipate quickly, it will make it difficult for the American Beauty actor to promote the Scott-directed movie.