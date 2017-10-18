Fifteen-time Grammy Award winner Alicia Keys will return to the 14th season of NBC’s musical competition series The Voice.

Keys joins Adam Levine, Blake Shelton and Kelly Clarkson, who will be making her coaching debut. This will mark Keys’ third time as a coach. Her artist Chris Blue was named “The Voice” when she last coached in season 12.

“We are thrilled to welcome back Alicia’s positive energy, competitive spirit and sheer talent. She brings unparalleled expertise and has proven she knows how to help artists win,” said Paul Telegdy, President, Alternative and Reality Group, NBC Entertainment. “The chemistry between Alicia, Kelly, Adam and Blake will make for a wildly unpredictable and compelling season 14.”

Last year Keys released her sixth studio album “Here,” on RCA Records.

Watch the video announcement about Keys above.