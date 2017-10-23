Everybody Hates Chris co-creator Ali LeRoi is returning to the studio behind the praised UPN/the CW comedy, signing a two-year overall deal with CBS Television Studios.

Veteran comedy showrunner LeRoi is currently developing a single-camera starring standup comedian Ms. Pat at Fox and 20th Century Fox TV, with Lee Daniels and Brian Grazer executive producing via their Lee Daniels Entertainment and Imagine Entertainment banners, respectively. (The project, which is being redeveloped, was set up at Fox via 20th TV with a different writer last season.) Most recently, LeRoi served as a writer-executive producer and directed several episodes of Starz’s Survivor’s Remorse.

LeRoi previously co-created alongside Chris Rock Everybody Hates Chris, which aired on UPN and the CW from 2005-2009. The comedy was produced by CBS TV Studios predecessor Paramount Television/CBS Paramount Television. LeRoi also created (based on the movie) and executive produced the Are We There Yet? comedy series at TBS. He’s repped by WME, 3 Arts Entertainment and Ziffren Brittenham.