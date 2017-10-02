True Detective actress Alexandra Daddario, who also co-starred in Paramount’s Baywatch remake, has been tapped to star in the dramatic thriller I Am Not a Bird, with Swedish filmmaker William Olsson attached to direct. Catherine Hanrahan wrote the screenplay, which is based on her debut novel Lost Girls and Love Hotels.

The story centers on Margaret, a young Western woman in the midst of losing herself in the bacchanal of nighttime Tokyo. Haunted by memories of her twin brother’s descent into madness, Margaret courts danger with her fellow ex-pat misfits in dive bars and love hotels. When she falls for Kazu, a handsome Japanese gangster, she has a chance at redemption. But with the threat of a killer in the city, Margaret is in a race to find herself before she’s lost completely.

The film’s producers are Lauren Mann of Wandering Trail Pictures and Blackbird’s Lawrence Inglee.

Daddario, who also co-starred alongside Dwayne Johnson in Warner Bros’ San Andreas, will reunite with Johnson in New Line Cinema’s actioner Rampage. Recently seen in the William H. Macy-directed film The Layover, Daddario next stars in When We First Met, opposite actor/co-writer Adam Devine; We Have Always Lived in the Castle, with Sebastian Stan; and Nomis, with Henry Cavill and Ben Kingsley.

Daddario is repped by UTA and Untitled Entertainment

Olsson, whose directorial outings include the coming-of-age film An American Affair, set during the time of the Kennedy assassination, and the Swedish-language pic Reliance (Förtroligheten), is repped by WME.