EXCLUSIVE: WME has signed director Alex Eslam, who made his feature debut with the German-language crime-thriller Vicious Dogs. Remake rights to the film have just been acquired by Riverstone Pictures and XYZ Films, with Eslam an executive producer on the redo. He co-wrote the original, which revolves around a police officer who must help his estranged son after he gets mixed up in a bank robbery.

The tense thriller was made by the producers of the Oscar-winning The Lives Of Others on a $1 million budget. In Germany, Eslam created the TV series 23 Cases and directed several episodes of the long-running crime series Soko Koln. He has also directed commercials in Europe, Asia, South America and the U.S., including campaigns for Playboy, WWF, Fleetboard, and Trivago. Now he gets his shot in Hollywood films. He is managed by Scott Carr at Management SGC.