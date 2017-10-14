Alec Baldwin immediately called out Fox News for their hypocrisy after news analyst Greg Jarrett tweeted that it was time for the Weinstein Company to close its doors in the wake of the deluge of sexual assault allegations that have been pinned to Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein.

Baldwin took to Twitter saying “Fox commentators think the worst should come down on Weinstein and his company.” He continued, Ailes is dead. But O’Reilly’s alive. So…?” This is in reference to Fox News’ own string of sexual harassment claims that came to light by former Fox News Chairman Roger Ailes and Bill O’Reilly.

Fox commentators think the worst should come down on Weinstein and his company.

Ailes is dead. But O’Reilly’s alive.

So…? — ABFoundation (@ABFalecbaldwin) October 14, 2017

Fox News and former host of The O’Reilly Factor reportedly paid $13 million to five women in an attempt to cover up sexual harassment allegations.