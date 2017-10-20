Sony Pictures Classics’ Call Me By Your Name, A24’s The Disaster Artist and Entertainment Studios’ Hostiles have been set as the Centerpiece Galas for this year’s AFI Fest, which runs November 9-16.

The festival also said it is hosting a tribute to Errol Morris after the screening of his Wormwood.

Gala screenings will take place at the TCL Chinese Theatre and the Morris tribute will take place at the Egyptian Theatre.

The fest already announced the Dee Rees’ Mudbound will serve as the opening-night gala November 9, with Ridley Scott’s Getty kidnapping saga All the Money in the World closing the fest with a world premiere screening and Scott tribute November 16.