A+E Networks will debut Save It or Sell It, a new unscripted one-hour special about struggling small businesses, on November 5, the network said today.

The special follows hosts Robert Hirsch and Eric Casaburi as they assist various small businesses, diagnosing problems, planning renovations and soliciting potential buyers through a blind bidding process.

Save It Or Sell It airs Sunday, November 5 at 11 pm on A&E, followed by premieres across A+E Networks’ “enthusiast” programming blocks on History, A&E and FYI.

In addition to assisting the businesses, Casaburi and Hirsch compete to convince the owners to either sell or save the businesses.

“A+E Networks has a rich history of storytelling in this space, with some of our longest running hit shows built around small businesses – shows like Pawn Stars, American Pickers, Storage Wars and many more,” said Christian Murphy, SVP, Daytime & Programming Partnerships, A+E Networks.

The concept for Save It or Sell It was an original idea developed in collaboration with Tongal client Tom Duncan, CEO of Positec Tool Corporation. Tongal will develop digital content to support the series and leverage its network to cast new businesses for future episodes.

Save It or Sell It is produced by Noble Savages. Executive Producers for Noble Savages are Joe Livecchi, Joll Goslicky and Vin Potestivo. Executive Producer for Tongal is James DeJulio. Executive Producers for A+E Networks are Jordan Harman, Jim Hoffman and Christian Murphy. Tom Duncan is also credited as Executive Producer and Concept Originator.