Rules of Engagement alum Adhir Kalyan has been tapped as the lead in Making Friends, Amazon Studios’ multi-camera comedy pilot from How I Met Your Mother creators/executive producers Carter Bays and Craig Thomas. HIMYM director/executive producer Pam Fryman, a frequent Bays and Thomas collaborator, is on board to direct the pilot and executive produce with Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg (Preacher). Sony Pictures TV Studios, where Bays & Thomas as well as Rogen & Goldberg have overall deals, is the studio.

Written by Bays and Thomas, Making Friends — which marks Amazon’s first multi-camera pilot — centers on Mark (Kalyan), a brilliant guy with an artificial intelligence degree who creates robots and spends his days hanging out with them as his main group of friends.

Thomas, Bays and Brian Brockrath executive produce via Bays/Thomas Prods, alongside Rogen, Goldberg and James Weaver via Point Grey and Fryman.

Making Friends reunites Kalyan with Sony TV, where he co-starred on the studios’ long-running CBS multi-camera comedy series Rules of Engagement, and with Amazon, where he recently recurred on Jill Soloway’s I Love Dick.

Kalyan, whose series credits also include Fox drama Second Chance, is repped by UTA, Thruline and Jackoway Tyerman.

At Amazon, Sony TV also has breakout new comedy series The Tick, which is awaiting a second-season renewal; drama Sneaky Pete; and the upcoming Philip K. Dick’s Electric Dreams.

