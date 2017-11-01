Undateable creator Adam Sztykiel is in negotiations to pen the screenplay for the New Line Cinema and DC Comics film Black Adam, starring Dwayne Johnson as the antihero. Black Adam, who was first introduced in 1945, serves as the main archnemesis to Shazam!, a teen boy who can transform himself into an adult superhero.

The studio originally planned for the Black Adam character to be a part of the Shazam! standalone, which recently cast Zachary Levi in the titular role.

Johnson, who has long been attached to the role, is producing the solo pic with Dany Garcia and Hiram Garcia via their Seven Bucks Productions banner, along with Beau Flynn’s FlynnPictureCo. Scott Sheldon will oversee for FlynnPictureCo.

Sztykiel was part of the writing team for New Line’s Rampage adaption, which also stars Johnson. Other writing credits include Due Date, Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul, Made Of Honor, and Alvin And The Chipmunks: The Road Chip. He’s repped by UTA, Kaplan/Perrone Entertainment, and attorney Jeff Frankel.