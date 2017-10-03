Viceland is adding a new half-hour to its late-night line-up starring network staple Action Bronson.

The Untitled Action Bronson Show will premiere Monday, October 23 at 11:30 PM, following critically praised Desus & Mero at 11 PM. You can watch a teaser below.

Originating from Vice’s Brooklyn HQ, the nightly show will feature the star of F*ck That’s Delicious and Travelling the Stars: Action Bronson Watches Ancient Aliens, cooking and hanging out with an eclectic mix of guests from the world famous to local legends, top and upcoming performers and purveyors of delicacies from all over the globe.

The show is executive produced by Munchies/Viceland producers and Bronson collaborators Chris Grosso and Lauren Cynamon alongside SallyAnn Salsano’s 495 Productions (Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party, The Real, Party Down South, Jersey Shore).