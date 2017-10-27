The Board Of Governors of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences has voted a special honorary Oscar (statuette) to director Alejandro G. Inarritu’s extraordinary virtual reality installation, Carne Y Arena. It will be presented at the upcoming Governors Awards on November 11. MORE TO COME
Academy Votes Special Oscar To Alejandro G. Inarritu’s Virtual Reality Installation ‘Carne Y Arena’
by Pete Hammond
