The Board Of Governors of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences has voted a special honorary Oscar (statuette) to director Alejandro G. Inarritu’s extraordinary virtual reality installation, Carne Y Arena. It will be presented at the upcoming Governors Awards on November 11.  MORE TO COME

