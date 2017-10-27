The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences will be establishing a new “code of conduct” for its members in the wake of the Harvey Weinstein scandals.

In an email to members, Academy CEO Dawn Hudson laid out the details and said the board would discuss the issue at December and January meetings.

“Like you, the Academy’s Board of Governors is concerned about sexual harassment and predatory behavior in the workplace, especially in our own industry,” she said. “We believe our Academy has a role to play in fostering a safe and respectful atmosphere for the professionals who make motion pictures. To this end, we are taking steps to establish a code of conduct for our members, which will include a policy for evaluating alleged violations and determining if action regarding membership is warranted.

”The Academy’s 54-member board expelled Weinstein on Oct. 14, just over a week after the New York Times expose brought his actions to greater attention. AMPAS said at that time that the board “continues to work to establish ethical standards of conduct that all Academy members will be expected to exemplify.”

The full text of Hudson’s email follows:

Dear Members,

Like you, the Academy’s Board of Governors is concerned about sexual harassment and predatory behavior in the workplace, especially in our own industry. We believe our Academy has a role to play in fostering a safe and respectful atmosphere for the professionals who make motion pictures. To this end, we are taking steps to establish a code of conduct for our members, which will include a policy for evaluating alleged violations and determining if action regarding membership is warranted.

Through our Membership and Administration Committee, we are consulting experts in law and ethics to gain a better understanding of what more we can and should be doing. Although we have no intention of functioning as an investigative body or moral court, we do have a right and duty as a voluntary association to maintain clear standards of workplace behavior for those we accept as members.

The Board of Governors will take up this issue at its next scheduled meetings in December and January. We recognize this is a complex process that will take some time, but we are determined to move forward without delay.

Regards,

Dawn Hudson

Academy CEO