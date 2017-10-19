The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures has deeper pockets today. Museum director Kerry Brougher announced three major gifts toward the creation of the venue, which is set to open in 2019.

The unspecified gifts from Bloomberg Philanthropies, Netflix, the Charles V. Roven Family Foundation and the Thomas Spiegel Family Foundation push the fundraising past the $300M mark, closing on in the announced goal of $388M.

Disney chief Bob Iger, who chairs the Campaign for the Academy Museum, said: “We’re enormously grateful to Bloomberg Philanthropies, Netflix, the Charles V. Roven Family Foundation and the Thomas Spiegel Family Foundation for their generous support and are thrilled to welcome them to a growing community of extraordinary donors who share our vision and are helping us build an Academy Museum as dynamic and vibrant as the art it celebrates.”

Here are brief descriptions of today’s gifts, provided by the Academy Museum Of Motion Pictures: