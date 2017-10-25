Indie distributor Abramorama has formalized its relationship with industry veteran Tom Hassell, hiring him as SVP and Head of Sales. He had been collaborating with the company as a consultant since 2010 on titles including recently Ron Howard’s The Beatles: Eight Days A Week – The Touring Years, Miss Sharon Jones!, and Listen to Me Marlon.

He currently is spearheading releases campaigns for Abramorama’s Jane Goodall docu Jane from Brett Morgen whhich hit the specialty box office last weekend, and the Pearl Jam-Chicago Cubs concert docu Let’s Play Two. Abramorama specializes in music-themed docus.

Hassell has been a consultant for films from Music Box, and LD Entertainment. The onetime head of distribution at Cinedigm, he has held posts at Columbia, TriStar, Polygram Filmed Entertainment, Destination, Newmarket, Picturehouse and Film District.

“The opportunity to formalize our collaboration with Tom, who is also a great guy, is very gratifying,” Abramorama CEO and president Richard Abramowitz said. “The relationships and reputation he has developed over the years will continue to be invaluable as we move the company forward in new directions.”