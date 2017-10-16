EXCLUSIVE: Abi Damaris Corbin, whose short film The Suitcase is being submitted for Oscar consideration this year, has just signed with The Gotham Group. Corbin is a USC graduate who was first nominated for a Student Academy Award for her film Drone which was funded by the university. Following that, Corbin — a Bostonian who entered college at 14 and graduated with a Master of Arts — then was chosen by Universal Studios and USC to direct another short. That film was Luna.

Following her graduation, Corbin was selected as a Sony Pictures Fellow for their third annual Directors Program which focused on diversity. She co-directed the feature film Actors Anonymous which included Eric Roberts and James Franco (an executive producer on the project).

Universal Studios then partnered with USC again, and — along with Disney and Google — they sponsored Corbin’s recently completed film, The Suitcase which she wrote and directed. The short film, which premiered at Tribeca, depicts events at Boston’s Logan Airport on 9/11 when a suitcase goes missing.

She is writing her next screenplay now which combines drama/thriller/action genres and is set in the world of ESports. She is also involved in the production/post-production research with Disney and USC’s Entertainment Technology Center in conjunction with major studios and technology leaders including the Hollywood Post Alliance (HPA), SMPTE, and NAB.

Her attorney is Marc Von Arx at Nelson, Davis LLP

Here’s a look at her work, The Suitcase — looks like another Kathryn Bigelow in the making, no?