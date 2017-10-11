In a competitive situation, ABC has landed The Real Fairy Godmother, a single-camera comedy starring Kristin Chenoweth and executive produced by Craig Zadan and Neil Meron, which has received a put pilot commitment.

Written by Alan Zachary & Michael Weiner, with ‘Til Death creators Cathy Yuspa and Josh Goldsmith serving as showrunners, The Real Fairy Godmother centers on a self-absorbed “real housewife” (Chenoweth) who learns that she’s descended from a secret order of Fairy Godmothers and has an inescapable destiny to use her magical abilities to help those in need. As she begrudgingly executes her assigned weekly FGM missions, she slowly begins to realize just how superficial and morally bankrupt her actual life is and — to the confusion of her dysfunctional family and friends — tries to get them all to be better people.

Zadan and Meron executive produce via their Zadan/Meron Productions (fka Storyline Entertainment) alongside Yuspa and Goldsmith through Goldsmith Yuspa Productions. Zachary and Weiner co-executive produce, along with Mark Nicholson, head of development and production at Zadan/Meron Prods. Chenoweth serves as producer. Universal Television, where Zadan/Meron has a deal for TV series, is the studio.

Zadan and Meron have a long history of working with Chenoweth. She co-starred in their 1999 ABC TV musical Annie, toplined (alongside Sean Hayes) the 2010 Broadway revival of Promises, Promises, and starred, also alongside Hayes, in the duo’s 2016 Hairspray Live! on NBC.

The Real Fairy Godmother is not a musical but given the trio’s deep musical roots, and since music and magic can go hand-in-hand, Chenoweth’s character would be able to sing but only occasionally, when that fits organically into the story.

The Real Fairy Godmother marks Zadan and Meron’s third sale in the past few weeks. They also have the hip-hop dance drama Take It From the Top at Fox, inspired by choreographer Fatima Robinson, and a drama about 1980s soaps inspired by John Stamos at Amazon. Zadan and Meron are currently prepping their 2018 NBC telecasts of Jesus Christ Superstar Live! and Aaron Sorkin’s A Few Good Men Live starring Alec Baldwin. They are repped by ICM Partners and Morris Yorn.

On ABC, Chenoweth previously starred on the dramedy series GCB. The actress, who voices one of the leads in the My Little Pony movie, is repped by ICM Partners, Primary Wave Management, and Schreck Rose. Zachary and Weiner are repped by CAA and Kraft-Engel Management. Former The King Of Queens showrunners Yuspa and Goldsmith are repped by ICM Partners.