New Girl creator/executive producer Liz Meriwether has teamed with one of the departing comedy’s long-time writers, J.J. Philbin, for a new single-camera comedy, which has landed at ABC with a put pilot commitment.

The untitled project, written by Meriwether and Philbin, revolves around a group of single parents who lean on each other as they raise their kids and look for another chance at love (or at least sex).

Meriwether and Philbin executive produce with Meriwether’s frequent collaborator, New Girl exec producer Katherine Pope. 20th Century Fox TV, where Meriwhether is under an overall deal, is the studio.

ABC

As she shepherds the upcoming final season of Fox’s New Girl, Meriwether has been actively developing new projects. She took three comedies out over the past month, all of which sold with big commitments. At Fox, she has Bless This Mess, starring, co-written and to be directed by Lake Bell, which has a pilot production commitment; and Daddy Issues, with Erin Foster , which has a put pilot commitment. They are now joined by the ABC put pilot project with Philbin. Meriwether is co-writer/executive producer on all three, with Pope exec producing two.

Meriwether is repped by WME, Philbin by UTA. Both are with Rise Management.