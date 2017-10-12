ABC has put in development an untitled single-camera comedy from The Real O’Neals co-creators Casey Johnson and David Windsor and ABC Studios.

ABC

Written and executive produced by Johnson and Windsor, the project is about a woman at her tipping point who has her mad as hell moment and discovers something extraordinary about herself.

This is the second sale this season for Johnson and Windsor under their ABC Studios overall deal. They also have an untitled multi-generational family comedy with writer Rob Sudduth set at ABC.

Johnson and Windsor co-created and executive produced The Real O’Neals, which aired on ABC for two seasons. They also served as co-executive producers on ABC’s Galavant and on Don’t Trust The B—- In Apt. 23. Johnson and Windsor are repped by ICM Partners and attorney Ken Richman.