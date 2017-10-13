ABC has given a put pilot commitment to drama Eight Hundred Grapes, from The Path co-executive producer Julia Brownell, Phillip Noyce, 20th Century Fox TV and studio-based Temple Hill Entertainment.

Written and executive produced by Brownell, Eight Hundred Grapes centers on Georgia Ford, who learned some important secrets growing up on her family’s Sonoma vineyard. The secret number of grapes it takes to make a bottle of wine: eight hundred. The secret ingredient in her mother’s lasagna: chocolate. But just a month before her wedding, 30-year-old Georgia discovers her fiancé has been keeping a secret so explosive that it will change their lives forever. Georgia does what she’s always done: She returns to the family vineyard, expecting the comfort of her long-married parents and her brothers and everything familiar. But it turns out her fiancé is not the only one who’s been keeping secrets.

Noyce executive produces and is set to direct. Temple Hill’s Marty Bowen and Wyck Godfrey executive produce and the company’s Albert Page is co-executive producer.

Eight Hundred Grapes reunites Australian film director Noyce (Rabbit-Proof Fence) with Temple Hill and ABC after directing the pilot and the second episode of their drama series Revenge. Noyce also has a connection to the new project as the co-owner of a family vineyard himself. For the past 16 years, in partnership with his dad and two brothers, the family has grown seven varieties of grapes under the Noyce Bros. vineyard label in Australia. Noyce is repped by WME, Fineman Entertaiment and attorney Sam Fischer.

This marks Brownell’s return to the family drama genre after a stint as a writer-producer on NBC’s Parenthood. It is one of several Jason Katims series that she’s worked on, including About a Boy, Pure Genius and, most recently, The Path. She’s repped by CAA and attorney Tara Kole.

Temple Hill Entertainment is repped by Hansen Jacobson Teller.