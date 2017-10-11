ABC has put in development The Mighty Quinn, a half-hour comedy from writer and stand-up comedian Jen Kirkman, Julie Anne Robinson’s CannyLads Productions and Universal TV where the company is under an overall deal.

Written by Kirkman, The Mighty Quinn tells the story of a 39-year-old Quinn. After getting dumped by her boyfriend on Christmas Day, Quinn decides to take a year off dating and go on the journey of finding herself. Along the way, she not only transforms her own life but the lives of friends as well, bringing them all closer than ever.

Cannylads’ Julie Anne Robinson will executive produce along with Kara Baker and David Holden; CannyLads’ Kelly Pancho will serve as producer.

This is the second sale for CannyLads this season, along with one-hour Romeos & Juliets, which also went to ABC, receiving a put pilot commitment.

Robinson has directed 10 network half-hour and one-hour pilots, six of which have gone to series, including The Middle, The Catch and How To Live with Your Parents. This past season, she directed the ABC half-hour pilot Losing It, with Jon Cryer. She is repped by CAA and attorney Lon Sorenson.

Kirkman was a writer and made regular appearances on a round-table panelist on Chelsea Lately. She also appeared in the Funny or Die sketches Drunk History and continued on the Comedy Central series which ran from 2013-2016. She has released four comedy albums: Self Help (2006), Hail to the Freaks (2011), I’m Gonna Die Alone (And I Feel Fine) (2016), and Just Keep Living? (2017).